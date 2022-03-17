BTS has become the most-followed boy band not just in their home country South Korea but also all around the globe. The septet has kept their fanbase, popularly known as ARMY, vividly entertained through their fun online game sessions and hit songs that maintain a top spot on the chart for weeks straight. In a recently edited video doing the rounds on social media, a part of the group can be seen playing Holi on an open field with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s song playing in the background.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for their recent three-day concert which kicked off on March 10 and ended on the 13th. The show was a massive hit even though there were strict guidelines issued by the government in the wake of COVID 19. In the most recent turn of events, their managing company, Big Hit recently announced a fresh live show schedule which is expected to happen in Los Angeles right after their Grammys performance.

In a recent short clip doing the rounds on Instagram, BTS’ J-Hope and V can be seen playing Holi on a green field. The original clip was taken from an episode of Bon Voyage where the two members randomly started playing with water guns and balloons while the rest of the group was chilling indoors.

In this Holi clip of BTS, an Indian ARMY has added the popular song Balam Pichkari from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the first frame, Taehyung aka V can be seen running around behind J Hope to get him drenched in water. Hobi’s revenge is also clearly sweet as he smashes the opponent with a bunch of water balloons. Have a look at the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ kook (@jungkook_bts.hybelabels)

