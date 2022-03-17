Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home was released three months ago went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. The film received positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Even after three months, the hype around the Marvel-Sony blockbuster refuses to die down.

Advertisement

While Tom Holland played the lead role, it also marked the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. Both actors played the role in their own series of films years ago. Several popular villains from the earlier Spider-Man film series also appeared in the film.

Advertisement

Now as Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing on home video and digital services, Sony Pictures Entertainment have dropped a short gag reel featuring bloopers from the sets. Fans are absolutely in love with the blooper video and the amazing chemistry between the actors, especially between- Andrew and Tobey.

In the short 39-second clip, Tom Holland was seen suspended upside down and the actor breaks out laughing. Jamie Foxx, who played Electro, is seen forgetting his lines and letting loose a cuss word on camera. It also showed Andrew Garfield tenderly hugging Tobey Maguire from behind. Both initially tried to keep a straight face but broke into laughter soon enough.

Of all the blooper scenes, Andrew-Tobey’s bromance scene caught the attention of the netizens. They loved the candid moment between both the actors. A fan wrote on YouTube comment section, “Andrew hugging Tobey is the absolute best,” while another wrote, “This is the romance I didn’t know I needed.” A third user called the moment ‘heartwarming’. Take a look at the blooper video below:

Helmed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 and was recently released on streaming services as well as on home media.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Recalls Meeting ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill At A Urinal, Says “I Remember Looking Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube