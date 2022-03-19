Kylie Jenner raised wedding rumours after being spotted wearing a diamond band on her ring finger. Jenner has been dating Travis Scott for a while now. They both are parents to Stormi Webster and the latest addition to their family, Wolf Webster. Recently, the makeup mogul opened up about the postpartum period.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kylie revealed that her postpartum wasn’t easy and that her second time was much harder than when she had Stormi. She further added that being a new mom can be hard ‘mentally, physically, and spiritually.’

Advertisement

It’s been a month since her and Travis Scott’s new baby arrived, and fans speculate that Kylie Jenner might be getting married after she was seen wearing a diamond-studded ring on THAT finger. According to DailyMail, the KUWTK star posted a snap on Instagram Stories on St. Patrick’s Day, which featured the band on her finger.

Though, it’s not the first time Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing a ring on that finger. She is known to accessories up, but as per some reports, Jenner was also wearing Cartier’s small diamond Love Ring. This fueled the rumours as some speculated further about her and Travis Scott’s nuptials. However, all of this is just hearsay and can’t be confirmed yet.

Kylie will also be appearing in the new family show The Kardashians, airing on Hulu. The KarJenners ended Keeping Up With The Kardashians but quickly announced the upcoming series. A trailer of it was released and got the fans excited for watching the latest changes and updates of the most famous celeb family.

If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott do decide to get married, chances of it being covered on the Hulu series are high. The show will also capture the drama between Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson and Kanye West, amongst many other things.

Must Read: Do You Know? Kristen Stewart Now Owns Princess Diana’s Wardrobe From Spencer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube