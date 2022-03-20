Anticipation is at its all-time high for Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3. The film that features one of the boldest Marvel characters, has been in the pre-production stage for a long while now. Most recently director Shawn Levy broke hearts with the revelation that the film isn’t going on floors anytime soon. While we will have to wait for a very long time now, the latest update is that Ryan has created history with the third film in the Merc With The Mouth franchise.

For the unversed, Deadpool 3 is the movie that marks the entry of Ryan Reynolds’ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio took over the character from Sony and is now planning a big debut in their timeline for him. Reynolds since the very inception of the franchise has been a key part of the process.

The actor has asked for the same authority with the Marvel take over. There were updates that there was some resistance from the studio who are very particular about the credits. In all the over 25 movies made since the beginning of the MCU, the producer credits have always been with Kevin Feige.

No, if the latest reports by Forbes are to go by, the magazine lists Ryan Reynolds as the producer of Deadpool 3. This indeed has created history as he will be the first actor that will be credited as the producer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds said while speaking to Forbes. “Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool.”

