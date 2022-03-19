Did you know Justin Bieber was once banned from China over ‘bad behaviour’? It’s a common thing for celebrities to face a ban from the country. Many Hollywood A-listers are a part of the list, including Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Gigi Hadid. It’s not just them who are banned, but even several films due to their strict censorship rules.

Advertisement

Recently, Bieber made the news after his wife, Hailey Bieber was hospitalised after developing stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain. The Peaches singer, who was performing at a concert, gave a health update regarding Hailey. He informed the audience that she is doing fine now.

Advertisement

While talking about the pop-singer, back in 2017, it was reported by BBC that Justin Bieber was banned in China due to his ‘bad behaviour.’ Justin has had his fair share of controversial moments in the past. From being arrested for driving under influence to drug abuse, the singer has been through a lot of struggles.

Though a lot of people have condemned Bieber in the past due to that, the Chinese government decided to ban him from the country. The news portal had reported that the ministry released a statement that read, “Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer.” “We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public,” it further read.

It has been years since then, and Justin has made several changes in his life. The Baby singer has also opened up about his behaviour in the past and has revealed struggling with fame, especially while being a child artist.

Justin Bieber now seems happier and grounded ever since he and Hailey Bieber got married. The power couple has been vocal about their relationship on social media and otherwise. Hailey has time and again spoken about starting a family with the singer.

Must Read: ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Are Left Confused Watching Him Kiss Onscreen: “They’re Like, ‘Daddy, What Are You Doing?’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube