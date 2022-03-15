Justin Bieber has always been a popular name amongst music enthusiasts ever since he made his debut in the year 2008. The singer has always been surrounded by controversies either related to his romantic relationships or for his public statements regarding certain topics. A few years back, the artist was attacked at a nightclub in Munich but he was able to get out of there unhurt, thanks to a young lady who protected him.

For the unversed, Justin has lately been in the news ever since his wife Hailey Bieber suffered from stroke-like symptoms last week. She issued a public statement on social media, informing her followers that the incident unfolded when she sat for breakfast on Thursday morning with Justin. Hailey also revealed that the reason behind the whole episode was a small blood clot in her brain which tampered with the oxygen supply. In the end, she assured her fans that with the right medical attention, she has been feeling fine at the moment.

In the year 2016, Justin Bieber was visiting Munich, Germany, for a few days when he decided to hit a nightclub that was extremely packed with people. The singer was very close to getting involved in a brawl but was luckily rescued out of the venue.

TMZ acquired a video at that time which showcased the singer in a very crowded club, paving the way for himself to get out. Right before he was about to push his way through, a man grabbed his shirt and made the singer turn to face him. Before the man could move further or before Justin could retaliate, a cute lady, who was just behind the singer, grabbed him and pulled him back.

She also held her hand up to protect Justin while his business partner John Shahidi pushed the offensive man further away. The same woman also stuck around Justin for a while and guided him out of the place. Here’s a look at the video.

