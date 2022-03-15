Miley Cyrus, the girl who won the hearts of millions and became an idol for young girls through Disney’s Hannah Montana is nothing like what she used to be. Over the years, the singer-actress’ fashion and style choices have evolved to where today she is known for wearing near-naked outfits to events, interviews and concerts.

Today, we are taking you to August 2015, when the Wrecking Ball singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Dressed in a sequined multi-coloured two-piece – an open jacket on a button at the neck and an ankle-length skirt with skirts, silver and pink heart pasties and cute headpieces, the Hannah Montana fame got candid about wearing near-naked clothes, people’s fear and mentality when she does and well as her father’s (Billy Ray Cyrus) views on her fashion choices and more.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, where she called herself a ‘Vegan N*dist,’ Miley Cyrus held nothing back while talking about her fashion picks. On being quizzed about her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus’ reaction to seeing her adorning outfits that almost have her naked, Ms Cyrus said, “He’s a cave man. My dad, you know, actually my dad’s cool because you know I’m sure he’s maybe rather me not have my t*ts out all the time but he’d rather me have my t*ts out and be a good person than have a shirt on a b*tch.”

Miley Cyrus added, ” I feel a lot of people with their clothes on are kindsa a**holes. I don’t know if it’s the clothes that turn them into a**holes or…” The Party In The USA singer continued, “You know with your t*ts out you really can’t be an a**hole. You know it’s like people are already judging you so it’s like…. I feel better this way.”

On being asked if she feels more comfortable in wearing such exposing clothes or when other people are uncomfortable (with what she wears), Miley Cyrus said, “Not that it started this way, but I Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Joan Jett, I inducted her and I was there we were talking to Paul McCartney and I saw him not knowing how to talk to me, which I don’t know really how to talk to Paul McCartney, so it made me very comfortable because they made him more uncomfortable. So sometimes it kind of is like a nice convo icebreaker you know. You can be like ‘Stop staring at my t*ts,’ and then the convo just kind of keeps going.”

Further talking about people staring and talking about her fashion choice, the Midnight Sky singer said, “Humans aren’t afraid of the human br*ast, it’s the n*pple that’s the issues. I’m always so concerned. I’m showing my b**bs, no one has a problem, but the n*pples are covered so somehow that’s okay.” She added, ” So America is actually fine with t*ts, it’s n*pples they don’t like.”

Miley Cyrus continued, “N*pples is what you (men) have. It’s insane. Because the nipple that you can’t show everyone has but the jug part that everyone doesn’t… you are allowed to show underb**b. I’ve never understood the way that works.” Check out the interview here:

What are your thoughts on it?

