BTS has become a global phenomenon in the last one decade, bringing the K pop industry into the limelight through sheer hard work and dedication. The group is not just known for their hit music but also for their powerful stage performances and hilarious interviews. In a recently edited clip doing the rounds on Instagram, the septet can be seen dancing to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu and it is probably the best thing on the internet today.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys just got done with their three-day concert held in the capital of their home country, South Korea. The event was a massive success but the K ARMYs had to follow a set of rigid rules in order to attend the live show in person. They were not allowed to scream, stand up, or cheer verbally according to the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of COVID 19. The unusual set of rules triggered a massive debate on the internet but looks like the event was pulled off well anyway.

Advertisement

In a recent edited video doing the rounds on social media, BTS can be seen dancing to the song Arabic Kuthu from the film Beast. The song has lately been trending as several netizens are taking up the dance challenge, imitating the hip roll step done by Pooja Hegde and Vijay in the official MV.

Indian BTS ARMY also decided to hop on the bandwagon as they added a short clip of the boys pulling off the hip roll in front of a live audience. In the first frame, a part of the official Arabic Kuthu MV has been taken and in the very next segment, all seven BTS members can be seen synchronizing their steps to the upbeat song.

Jimin and J-Hope clearly stood out during the group routine and RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, & V also seemed very energetic and prominent with the steps. Here’s a look at the fun video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⟭⟬ BTS KERALA ARMY ⁷⟬⟭ (@mallu_bangtan_babyy)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Do You Know? Friends Star Courteney Cox Used To Sell Swimming Pools For A Living Before Becoming An Actress!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube