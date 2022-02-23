On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers of Beast unveiled the first track titled ‘Arabic Kuthu’. It features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. It’s more of a lyrical version with a few glimpses of actual dance footage. With the song, promotions have started in full swing.

Advertisement

Before unveiling the track, good hype was created by the makers by releasing just a teaser. As expected, Vijay fans stormed YouTube on 14th February. Within an hour, the song was liked by over a million users, creating a rage on the streaming platform. The song, with its catchy beats and massy touch, is already a huge hit and is trending on social media like crazy.

Advertisement

Now, some reports have bad news for Thalapathy Vijay fans as they state Arabic Kuthu will not be placed in Beast’s screenplay. It’s more of a promotional track, just to create buzz for the film, and might end up getting placed during end credits. We have seen multiple times how some chartbuster songs have unfortunately formed the part of end credits. It’s said to be done to make the screenplay crispier.

Ever since such reports went viral on social media, Thalapathy Vijay fans have been expressing their anger on Beast makers. Hope the reports aren’t true!

Meanwhile, Pooja Hedge recently talked about sporting a look she has never carried before for Arabic Kuthu. She says that experimenting with different ensembles is exciting for her.

The song is composed by Anirudh, written by Sivakarthikeyan, and sung by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh in Tamil. Striking us as an Egyptian goddess, Pooja sports kohled eyes, wavy hair, metallic elements on her attire, graceful moves, and her signature golden smile in the song. The Arabic theme of her ensemble is not only reflected in her exotic white and wine coloured outfit but also in the delicate way her jewellery was accessorized.

Must Read: Samantha Has The Savage Response To A Fan Who Wanted To ‘Reproduce’ Her

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube