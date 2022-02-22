Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors of south India who has left a deep impact with her versatile work. She was previously in the news when the first look of her film Shaakuntalam was released on the internet, instantly grabbing the attention of the viewers. During a recent interaction with the fans, Sam gave a befitting reply to a follower who wanted to ‘reproduce’ her.

For the unversed, Sam was previously in the limelight for her first-ever item number, titled Oo Antava. The song was a part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise which was a blockbuster at the box office even though it released right after the two-year-long pandemic. Her divorce with Naga Chaitanya was another major topic of discussion on the internet which also subsequently resulted in intense trolling on her Instagram.

In the most recent update, Samantha was seen interacting with a bunch of fans on social media through an ‘ask me anything’ session. In a part of the story, she was seen reading out a question that said, “Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you.”

Samantha handled the situation with a lot of grace as she asked the follower to understand how to use the word ‘reproduce’. With a touch of sass, the actor said, “How to use ‘reproduce’ in a sentence. Should have googled that first?”

In another part of the session, Samantha was asked to give a piece of advice to the younger generation who were yet to face the world in full swing. The Majili actor kept it simple and asked young hustlers to take a breather whenever possible. “Take a break. Don’t burn out.”, she said.

On the work front, Samantha has a bunch of projects which are currently in the production stage. Her movies Shaakuntalam and Yashoda have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans.

