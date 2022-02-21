Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Fans have been eagerly waiting for it to hit the big screens and now the film is gearing up for release on February 24. Advanced book for the film has already begun. Scroll down to know more.

Apart from the superstar, the film also stars Huma Qureshi in the female lead. Pavel Navageethan, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Yogi Babu will be seen in supporting roles. While the film is created and directed by H. Vinoth and the film is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Now as the advancing booking for Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has begun, it has over 2 Million Likes on Book My Show which is the highest for any film in the world. The buzz around the film also seems to be good. The advance ticket bookings for the action thriller has kickstarted all over the country. Going by this the film is expected to have a massive opening on Friday as it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Recently, Kartikeya Gummakonda opened up about working with the south superstar in the film. Speaking to Indian Express, he said, “I have learned so many things from Ajith sir. During the shoot, once, he was injured in a bike stunt. But he didn’t speak about it and continued shooting for the sake of dates and production costs. For an actor like me, it’s an inspiration and a lesson on how an actor should be professional.”

When asked about the meaning of the Ajith Kumar starrer, Kartikeya said, “Valimai is a Tamil word. Valimai means mental strength. Logically, the Telugu version should have a Telugu title. But even before the announcement about its Telugu release, the word Valimai became so popular. The Telugu audience also connected with the title, even though they were not aware of the meaning.”

