Advertisement
Last Thursday, Allu Arjun starrer (Hindi) ended its 9th-week run at the box office. What’s more amazing is that the film is already available on the OTT platform and there are new releases present in theatres. Leaving all these odds aside, good numbers continue to come in from theatres.
Advertisement
As per the latest update, Pushpa (Hindi) has made a grand total of 107.40 crores. Out of it, the film added 1.40 crores in week 9. With such numbers, it has become 2nd highest week 9 grosses for any Hindi film. The list is topped by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike (1.64 crores). Check out the top 10 earners below:
Trending
Uri: The Surgical Strike – 1.64 crores
Pushpa – 1.40 crores
Andhadhun – 0.80 crores
3 Idiots – 0.72 crores
Padmaavat – 0.60 crores
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 0.52 crores
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 0.40 crores
Baahubali: The Beginning – 0.36 crores
Badhaai Ho – 0.20 crores
Dangal – 0.18 crores
Let’s see if it manages to add more numbers in week 10 after Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives.
Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa released on 17th December 2021. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Dhananjaya and others.
Meanwhile, after the success of the film, Allu Arjun recently spoke to the media and tried decoding the success formula of South film in the Hindi belt. “The success of ‘Pushpa’ across northern India only validates my belief. Even if the plot is region-centric, its authenticity and the conviction with which the movie is made will appeal to audiences,” he said (via IANS).
Must Read: Pushpa Box Office (Hindi): Beats Ranveer Singh’s 83 Continuing The Historic Hysteria!
Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement