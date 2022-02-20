Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is in the final stage of its theatrical run, but still managing to pull off some box office feats. The film has now become the second-highest grosser of week 9 for any Hindi film. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, Allu Arjun starrer (Hindi) ended its 9th-week run at the box office. What’s more amazing is that the film is already available on the OTT platform and there are new releases present in theatres. Leaving all these odds aside, good numbers continue to come in from theatres.

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Pushpa (Hindi) has made a grand total of 107.40 crores. Out of it, the film added 1.40 crores in week 9. With such numbers, it has become 2nd highest week 9 grosses for any Hindi film. The list is topped by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike (1.64 crores). Check out the top 10 earners below:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 1.64 crores

Pushpa – 1.40 crores

Andhadhun – 0.80 crores

3 Idiots – 0.72 crores

Padmaavat – 0.60 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 0.52 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 0.40 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 0.36 crores

Badhaai Ho – 0.20 crores

Dangal – 0.18 crores

Let’s see if it manages to add more numbers in week 10 after Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa released on 17th December 2021. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Dhananjaya and others.

Meanwhile, after the success of the film, Allu Arjun recently spoke to the media and tried decoding the success formula of South film in the Hindi belt. “The success of ‘Pushpa’ across northern India only validates my belief. Even if the plot is region-centric, its authenticity and the conviction with which the movie is made will appeal to audiences,” he said (via IANS).

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office (Hindi): Beats Ranveer Singh’s 83 Continuing The Historic Hysteria!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube