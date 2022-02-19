With no new major Bollywood release this week, Badhaai Do will benefit and add on more collections before Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives next Friday. However, one can’t expect a major push in collections, if the trend so far is any indication. The film did manage to do reasonably well on its first four days but ever since then the numbers aren’t really heartening.

This was evidenced on Friday as well when just 0.70 crores* came in. Ideally, the collections should have been same as Thursday numbers of 0.81 crores, though even that would have been low. However, it would have indicated some sort of trend development for the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer during the second weekend. In its first week, the film had benefitted from good jump on Saturday and then further push on Sunday as well. Now even if something similar happens this weekend from the percentage jump perspective, the absolute numbers would still be low.

Today, the collections of Badhaai Do will definitely cross the 1 crore mark and tomorrow should be 1.5 crores, that would allow the film to rise further over 13.30 crores* that have been accumulated so far. However, post that there would be four more days for the film to play on before the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt biggie arrives on 25th February.

Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

