KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in India right now. Starring Yash in a lead role, the film is scheduled to release on 14th April, set for a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. But seems it isn’t going to be a three-way clash, and below is all you need to know.

Just a few days back, we learned how Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha got postponed to 11th August, leaving the date of 14th April. Interestingly, on the same day, Shahid Kapoor announced his Jersey will be released on 14th April. And as we all know, KGF 2 and Beast have already booked the same dates.

Now, if reports are to be believed, KGF Chapter 2 might get postponed. Not to avert clash but the director Prashanth Neel isn’t satisfied with Yash’s intro song in the film. Neel wants to reshoot the song and has figured out a schedule for the same. Reportedly, the song will be shot in Hyderabad in a 5-day schedule.

Let’s see if KGF Chapter 2 is really moving on from 14th April 2022’s release.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who plays an antagonist in the film, said his role of Adheera is one of the craziest he has ever played while talking to IANS.

“Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful, and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look, and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes,” said Dutt.

