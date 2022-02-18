The trailer of director Brinda’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Hey Sinamika’, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, has garnered a whopping five million views within a day of being released on YouTube.

Sony Music South, on its Twitter handle, made the announcement. It said, “Five million views! ‘Hey Sinamika’ trailer winning hearts!”

The trailer of Hey Sinamika, which gives a glimpse of the lives of the three main characters in the film– Mouna (played by Aditi Rao Hydari), Yaazhan (Dulquer Salmaan) and Malarvizhi (Kajal Aggarwal) — has received the thumbs-up sign from over 2.10 lakh people.

Govind Vasantha of ’96’ fame has scored the music for Hey Sinamika, which has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.

The Brinda directorial, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, is all set to hit screens on March 3, 2022.

