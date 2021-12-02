Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has been shooting in Himachal Pradesh, seems to have fallen in love with the place.

On the last day of a nine-day schedule at Himachal, Salmaan posted some pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Goodbye Mountains! Today was a happy day. Ended a nine-day gruelling but equally gratifying shoot schedule.

Dulquer Salmaan continued, “Thermals. Bonfires. Hot chai. Cartoon ear muffs. Vistas. Momos. Hot water buckets. Frozen smiles. Trembling in groups. Maggie. Blurry vision. Pink cheeks. Red noses. Gasping. Conversations like Morse code. Filming. Minus 7. Minus 17. Breath vapour. Drives. Twisties. Monasteries. Conifer. BRO road safety signs. Endless driving.

“Himachal you’ve been on my wish list forever. I knew a film would bring me to you. You are more than the words and songs about you. Today was a happy day. I already said that,” Dulquer Salmaan concluded.

The actor also hinted that the pictures he had posted of himself in Himachal had been clicked by fellow actor, VJ Rakshan.

Both Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshan had worked together in the Tamil film ‘Kannum Kannum Kolaiyadithal’.

