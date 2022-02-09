Bollywood and South sensation Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying the best phase of her life – pregnancy. The actress along with her businessman-husband Gautam Kitchlu is currently baby mooning in Dubai. From the past few days, the Singham actress has been sharing a couple of photos from her outing in the UAE and she looks cute as a button. Kajal sends major pregnancy goals as she’s seen flaunting baby bump and pregnancy glow. During her latest vacation, the actress decided to shed some light on body shaming and body positivity which everyone thinks is the need of the hour.

Kajal in her long post revealed that she’s been dealing with some amazing developments in her life; right from her body to her home and workplace. She then added that some comments about body shaming and memes have been bad. She further asked haters to learn to be kind and “if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live,” said the actress.

Kajal Aggarwal went on to pen down a few of her thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and some ‘self-absorbed morons’ who she feels don’t seem to understand. The Special 26 actress’ positive note received love from another South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sending her love, Sam told Kajal, “You are and will always be beautiful.” Check it out below:

An excerpt from her long note read, “During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.”

Kajal further added, “These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans) we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience.”

Kajal concluded her post by saying that it’s okay if women take some time or they don’t completely return to the way they looked before pregnancy after giving birth.

