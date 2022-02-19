Alia Bhatt gears up for the release of her magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is just a week away from its theatrical release. The actor has been making waves with the teaser, trailer, and new songs from the film. What she is also in the news for is her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has been very candidly talking about the movie and her dynamics with her boyfriend throughout the promotions of the film.

If you might have not recalled already, Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor also debuted in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His first movie was Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. Bhatt when joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, we asked her if Kapoor has any advice for her.

Alia Bhatt went on to express how Ranbir Kapoor is happy and excited that she is finally getting to work with the maverick filmmaker and that how he understands her headspace. Read on to know what the Gangubai Kathiawadi star exactly has to say about the same.

In the exclusive chat when asked about the advice from Ranbir Kapoor before working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt said, “It was more of like excitement that I am getting to work with sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) and he knows how much I have wanted to. Tips and all, firstly that doesn’t happen, that you sit and give tips, that’s a very like interview question like kya tips mila? Kya pranks khele? Doesn’t really happen in real life.”

Alia Bhatt added, “I would say yes, definitely he totally understood the headspace I was in while I was shooting for the film and that really helped me. Because there were days when I used to be so exhausted and he would totally get it and I did not need to say anything. So, no tips really but I think the understanding and even till now he shares the same excitement that I share.”

Catch the conversation right below:

Gangubai Kathiawadi hits the big screen on February 25, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

