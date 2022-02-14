There are many controversial relationships that have taken place in Bollywood. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s failed love life has always been the talk of the town.

Advertisement

Well, did you know that Ranbir had once punched Deepika’s ex-flame, Nihar Pandya? Read on to know the whole scoop below!

Advertisement

So, back when Deepika Padukone was dating Ranbir Kapoor, according to reports by Khaleej Times, Deepika was spotted having a long 2-hour lunch with her ex-boyfriend Nihar Pandya. This lunch between her and her ex took place when Ranbir was away for a shoot in Ooty. An insider told Khaleej Times, “Maybe one is reading too much into a lunch but it lasted over two hours and they seemed to be engrossed with each other.” It is to be noted that Nihar and DP were quite serious about each other during their relationship.

The reports then claimed that Ranbir Kapoor, later on, had a fistfight with Nihar Pandya in the middle of the road after he caught the two together. It was the Deepika Padukone who had to step in between and calm the two down. Deepika then went on to tell Nihar that she was with Ranbir now.

According to the reports, Ranbir has always been quite possessive for Deepika and has many times expressed his displeasure when DP used to work with other co-actors.

As per Khaleej Times, an insider said, “He (Ranbir) was also a bit jealous about Deepika shooting Chandni Chowk to China with Akshay Kumar in Bangkok and had actually ignored Akshay when he bumped into him later.” The source continued, “At the very beginning of their relationship, while they were shooting for YashRaj in Australia, Ranbir was aware that Deepika had flown over to meet Yuvraj in Adelaide. He did not say anything at the time because he was insecure about their relationship. But Nihar is one person he cannot ignore because he knows that Nihar is still madly in love with Deepika and will do anything to get her back. Deepika knows that Ranbir is very conscious of his reputation and does not like to hear rumours about her. Recently the two decided to stop giving interviews about their love life because it was attracting too much media. So now that the news is out about Deepika and Nihar, how will Ranbir react?”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently living a happily married life with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress was last seen in Shakun Batra’s recent release Gehraiyaan. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is in a happy relationship with actress Alia Bhatt. The actor will be coming on the big screen with his upcoming film Brahmāstra.

For more such amazing throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Deepika Padukone’s Gehriyaan A ‘Bad Movie’; Takes A Dig Saying, “No Amount Of Skin Show Or P*rnography Can…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube