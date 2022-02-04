The trailer of Bollywood’s one of the most-anticipated films Gangubai Kathiawadi was dropped online and it’s receiving rave reviews. The first rushes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial are being lauded by one and all. Social media seems to be in complete awe of Alia Bhatt portraying such a strong role of a brothel with so much ease. Just like many others, Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, too, is all praises for his lady love.

Soon after Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer hit the web, the Tamasha actor was snapped by the shutterbugs as he stepped out. After getting down from his car, the actor posed for the paps looking cool as a cucumber. Being the doting boyfriend that he is, RK recreated Alia aka Gangu’s signature gesture when paps asked him about the film’s trailer.

For his latest outing, Ranbir Kapoor picked a blue and black checkered oversized t-shirt which he paired with canvas shoes. He rounded off his look with black sunglasses and a black mask. Check out the video below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor send social media into a tizzy every time they step out together. The couple often gets snapped every time they arrived for each other’s family functions. The duo misses a chance to spend some quality time together and celebrate important occasions like birthdays with each other. On Diwali, the Raazi actress shared some adorable snaps with her beau on social media and it took the Internet by storm for all the right reasons.

That apart, rumours around their wedding have also been making headlines for more than year now. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir might take the plunge, this year.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on February 25.

