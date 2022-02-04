If there’s one pair from a Bollywood movie that really took our breath away was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor’s from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It was really a breath of fresh air to see such a cool pairing on the silver screen and well, their intimate scenes were really the talk of the town back then. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Ranbir made some nasty comments on Aishwarya which reportedly didn’t go well with the Bachchan family. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well, this wasn’t the first time that Ranbir made headlines for his statements on a fellow actor. He made some terrible comments on his alleged ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif while promoting their films which didn’t go well with the fans either. Netizens also thought that the comments made by the actor on Aishwarya were disrespectful and embarrassing.

For the unversed, Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film made headlines for the intimate scenes between Ranbir and Aishwarya and well fans were going gaga over their chemistry in the same.

During a radio interview, Ranbir Kapoor made some nasty comments about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the Bachchan family who reportedly didn’t approve of the intimate scenes between their ‘Bahurani’ and the Tamasha actor.

Ranbir opened up on shooting intimate scenes with the Devdas actress and said, “Sharam aati thi, mere haath shiver hote the. Kabhi kabhi main unke gaal ko touch karne mein jijhakta tha. (I would feel shy and my hands would shiver. I would hesitate to touch her cheeks) Phir unhone bola (then she told) ‘Listen what’s wrong with you? We’re acting, do it properly.’ Phir maine socha, kabhi aisa mauka milega nahi, so maine bhi mauke pe chauka maar diya. (I thought I’ll never get this chance again, so I grabbed it).”

Later a close friend to Bachchan family revealed in an interview with Asian Age, “There are four very professional actors in the Bachchan family, and they know what professionalism is all about. There’s absolutely no objection to whatever scenes are contained in the film. But why is Ranbir making these embarrassing comments about hitting ‘mauke pe chauka?’”

When Ranbir Kapoor got to know about the reaction of the Bachchan family and netizens, he told PTI in an interview, “Aishwarya is such a superb actor and also a family friend. She’s one of India’s most talented and respected women. I will be forever grateful to her for her contribution to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I could not have disrespected her like that.”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir disrespecting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an interview? Tell us in the space below.

