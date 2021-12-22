Bollywood has a long-standing issue with pay parity among actors and actresses. Several actresses have complained of not getting equal remuneration as compared to our heroes. Abhishek Bachchan once revealed his opinion on the issue. Scroll down to know more.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for more than a decade. The two have also appeared in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Raavan and Guru to name a few.

Back in 2018, when Abhishek Bachchan was asked his opinion about the pay parity among actors and actresses in Bollywood during an event, he cited his own example to illustrate better.

As per News 18 report, Junior Bachchan speaking to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said, “There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika (Padukone).”

“It’s a business and if you are a saleable actor, you get paid accordingly. You can’t be a new actress and demand to be paid the same as Shah Rukh Khan,” Abhishek added.

Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about the #MeToo movement that became a rage in 2018. At the event, he said, “First we have to stop character assassination, we have to listen before we judge. I don’t know what the end game of this campaign will be. What I am sure of is that it will set people thinking and make them aware, and that’s a welcome start.”

Junior Bachchan’s film Bob Biswas was released on December 3 2021 on ZEE5. The film was a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. Abhishek’s performance as the titular character was much appraised by the critics and audiences alike.

