Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat was released three years ago and the film continues to be one of the greatest films in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh gave a brilliant performance as Alauddin Khilji and he even bagged awards for his performance.

To recall, the film was embroiled in a lot of controversies owing to its subject and things are getting only murkier before it was released on the big screen. Amidst all the controversy, Singh stirred a fresh debate after he shared a post on Twitter. Scroll down to know more.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of himself as Alauddin Khilji and compared his look to the iconic Joker played by Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight and to the character of Alex DeLarge from A Clockwork Orange, essayed by Malcolm McDowell. His comparison picture did not go down well with the netizens.

It was a triptych featuring Ledger in the middle and McDowell and himself on both sides. Take a look at Ranveer’s tweet below:

While many appreciated Ranveer Singh’s look in Padmaavat, many thought that the comparison with the legendary actors was unfair and uncalled for. One user wrote, “With all due respect, you are one of the finest actor in todays time. But….comparing your role with joker is just too much. I am not denying you may reach to that level. But it takes a lot of polishing before you get that shine like Heath Ledger,” while another user asked the star to delete the picture. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

With all due respect, you are one of the finest actor in todays time. But….comparing your role with joker is just too much. I am not denying you may reach to that level. But it takes a lot of polishing before you get that shine like Heath Ledger. #NotNow pic.twitter.com/kqmDawevTK — Krish Charania (@Krish_24x7) November 18, 2017

When will Bollywood be original? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9hnIZmGcuR — Kru 🌟 (@Achari_Nimboo) November 18, 2017

Few 3rd rate roles in Bwood films & u dare to compare urself wid Heath Ledger?

He wasn't born in an ultra rich family or hav an uncle who was a big producer

1st learn to make more thn 2 expressions befor comparing urself wid him

He was #Joker in a film & u r a joker in real life! — Android Goswami (@Arnab_Goswamii) November 18, 2017

One user even recalled how Vivek Oberoi also compared his performance as Kaal in Krrish 3 to Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of Joker. That too did not go well with the netizens.

So what do you think about Ranveer Singh’s performance in Padmaavat being compared to Heath Ledger’s Joker? Let us know in the comments.

