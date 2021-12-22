Kabir Khan directorial 83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is all set to have a grand release on the 24th of December. The fans are eagerly awaiting the movie which is based on India’s marvellous 1983 World Cup win, as the whole topic is so dear to us!

Even though the movie is yet to be released, the early reviews of the biopic are out and all everyone has to say for it is, amazing.

The 1983 world cup win was India’s first win as a team and talking about the event can get everyone so overwhelmed with emotions, all thanks to our emotional attachment with our motherland! One such similar incident happened with the upcoming movie’s lead star, Ranveer Singh!

Ranveer Singh who is currently busy with the promotions of 83, was caught getting all emotional and teary-eyed while talking about being part of a film that has such a rich history attached to it. During his conversion with India Today Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai on his show titled ‘on Stars of 83 – a special show’, Ranveer was seen saying, “For all of us just to be a part of that process has been the most incredible thing. Like Kabir (Khan) said, just being in this room today, I don’t have words.”

The Bollywood actor stopped mid-way and was seen getting all emotional and ended up shedding some tears. Other than him legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Syed Kirmani and Kirti Azad who accompanied the actor on the show were also spotted crying.

The Gully Boy actor was accompanied by the leader of the 1983 team, Sunil Gavaskar, Syed Kirmali, K Srikkanth, Kirti Azad, and Sandeep Patil who made Indians proud with their marvellous win!

On a professional note, other than Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Circus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

