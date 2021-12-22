South Korean survival drama Squid Game was released a few months back on Netflix but still continues to be a fan favourite. So much so that fans have been asking for Season 2 of the K-Drama. Amidst these, Bollywood actor Nawazudding Siddiqui surprised everyone with a hilarious video and it has a link to the series. Scroll down to know.

Sacred Games star shared a video of a crossover episode wherein he featured in the Netflix series’ dalgona candy game scene. Interestingly, he asked the guard a question in Hindi which will leave you in splits.

In the video, Nawazudding Siddiqui is seen sitting in the room, designed similar to a playground, where the original scene was shot. Just like the other contestants, he was licking the candy which has a star shape design in the middle of it. At first, the clip showed Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Cho Sang-wo (Park Hae-soo) and Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) licking on their respective candies.

The video then shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui looking around as the guards shoot other people. He then asks the guard, “Koi aur flavour milega kya (Can I get any other flavour)? Kesar pista, kala khatta, anything?” Take a look at the video below:

This wondered many to think about what is this all about. To break the suspense, the post was just a promotion for Netflix Playback wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui was added digitally to the scene from Squid Game.

Previously, Netflix also shared a poster featuring Nawazuddin standing among the Squid Game contestants. He is seen standing amongst Abdul Ali (Anupam Tripathi), Seong Gi-hun and other casts of the K-Drama. The poster also had a tagline that read, “Iss baar Trivedi bhi nahi bachega (This time Trivedi will also not survive).” For the unversed, Trivedi is one of the characters from Nawazuddin starrer Sacred Games.

