Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Khakee was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2004. The film is not only famous for its power-packed plot but also for one very famous yet gruesome incident which took place with the lead actress of the film.

Akshay and Aishwarya’s reel romance was lauded by many fans after watching the movie, however, did you know that Bollywood’s Khiladi once saved his co-star’s life like a hero in real life? Read on to know the exact deets!

As per an India Today, during the rehearsal of the 2004 film Khakee, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was prepping up for a scene along with her co-star Tushar Kapoor, in which a speeding jeep would come and stop exactly 20 feet away from both of them.

However, things took a nasty turn during the rehearsal, as the driver of the jeep lost his balance and dashed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tushar Kapoor towards the edge of the road. It’s said that due to the accident, Aishwarya fell into some bushes and fractured her left foot. Now here’s when Akshay Kumar makes a heroic entry and saves the day. It’s said that he gave clear instructions to get the jeep off the mud and then immediately rescued Aishwarya by taking her to the hospital.

The whole gruesome event is so famous that the spot in Trimbakeshwar where the accident took place is now called the Aishwarya point. It’s said that the actress got 10 stitches on her wound and was on bed rest for a whole month.

Talking about the whole ordeal, Akshay Kumar once opened up and said, “I did not ‘save’ Aishwarya Rai’s life. That sounds very dramatic. I just happened to be there when she was in a distressed situation. So I did the most logical thing: I drove her to a hospital. That is it. I would do the same for anyone.”

Such a hero isn’t he?!

