Kareena Kapoor Khan is very vocal about her parenting skills. The beauty released her pregnancy bible recently and often give tips to new parents on social media. Kareena shares two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan named Taimur and Jeh. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed how Saif annoys her being a ‘cool dad’ to little Tim Tim. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Saifeena is one of the most popular couples in Bollywood and both their sons are already social media sensations.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed what annoys her the most and it has a Saif Ali Khan connect to it. “I am not very strict…I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime,” Kareena said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued and said, “Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha is currently isolated from her family and friends as she tested positive for COVID last week.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan giving details about Saif Ali Khan and how he spoils Taimur? Tell us in the comments below.

