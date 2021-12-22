A hilarious edit between the South Korean group BTS and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express has been making the rounds. It is also fun to see a Bollywood edit with the Bangtan Boys. Recently, another such video went viral, which features the seven members, Jin, Jimin, J Hope, RM, V, Suga, and Jungkook, dancing to Nora Fatehi’s famous song Kamariya from the film Stree.

Previously, the group made the news for joining Instagram. The seven members created individual Instagram accounts and numerous records on the social media site. Ever since joining, they have been keeping their fans engaged with regular posts, and the ARMYs can barely keep calm with all the pictures and videos pouring in.

The new video of BTS X Chennai Express features RM and Jin as Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Rohit Shetty’s film. Different videos of Kim Namjoon and Kim Soekjin have been edited together, with audio of SRK and Deepika in the background. Fans of the band would be surprised by this video!

However, it is the band’s rapper Suga who steals the show. While RM becomes Deepika Padukone and Jin becomes Shah Rukh Khan, Min Yoongi catches the attention immediately, as he becomes Sathyaraj’s Durgeshwara Azhagusundaram in the video of BTS X Chennai Express.

Watch the video here:

At the start of this month, the band announced that they will be taking a break. A note released by BigHit Music mentioned that the group has decided to take an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019. While also clarifying that this time around, the band will get to spend the holidays with their families, which has never happened since their debut.

The ARMY has been extremely supportive of this decision. As the group rests and spends the holidays with their families, the fans can enjoy the edit of BTS X Chennai Express with RM, Jin, and Suga as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sathyaraj’s characters from the Rohit Shetty film.

