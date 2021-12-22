It was a very good Tuesday for Spider-Man: No Way Home all over again as 10.25 crores* more came in. Given the kind of trending that the film has seen ever since release, this is on expected lines as well.

That said, such has been the kind of positivity that the Marvel film has brought so far that somewhere one felt that the collections may be closer to the 11 crores mark, what with the drop from Monday turning out to be minimum.

Here, the film has seen a little fall in collections, and had that not been the case then Wednesday and Thursday hold would have been expected to be even better with double digit score been confirmed.

That won’t be the case now though, but still it’s good enough considering the fact that the film released on Thursday so as it is the there is an advantage of an added day.

So far, the film has collected 130.72 crores* and while there would be a touch and go with the 140 crores total today, for the 150 crores milestone to be achieved there would have to be a wait till Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

