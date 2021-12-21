Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying a stupendous run in India. Starring Tom Holland in a titular role, the film is performing way beyond the expectations at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Released last Thursday, No Way Home is enjoying its 6th day in theatres. In this span, the film has broken several past records and made new ones for Hollywood films in India. Now, one new feat has been unveiled and it’s totally official.

Advertisement

Sony Pictures, who distributed Spider-Man: No Way Home in India and all across the globe, shared one exciting update with fans. As per the post shared, the film has touched 1 crore footfalls or the same number of tickets have been sold till now. It’s really a big achievement and the company is humbled by the response from the Indian audience.

Taking on the official Facebook page, Sony Pictures wrote, “Breaking the universe and records with our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!! And you guys made this possible with your love for #Spidey.” Along with a heart-melting caption, they even shared a poster of the film with sending love to 1 crore Indian viewers.

Have a look at the post below:

It’s a time for celebration for all those involved and we hope, Spider-Man: No Way Home keep making new records!

Meanwhile, with Spider-Man: No Way Home netting more money ($260 million) than what was previously estimated, it has officially landed the second-biggest debut weekend in Hollywood history, behind only Avengers: Endgame ($357 million), reports Variety.com.

Sony’s epic finale in the Tom Holland led comic book trilogy collected $260 million in theatres across North America on its debut weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $253 million.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood stories.

Must Read: Harry Styles Got Intimate With The Real Housewives Producer Andy Cohen?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube