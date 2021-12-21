Rumours are circulating about the relationship between former One Direction singer Harry Styles and TV personality Andy Cohen on social media.

This was after ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ member Sonja Morgan commented on it during a question and answer session with fans at an event recently.

Asked by an audience member about the One Direction member, Morgan quickly responded that she wasn’t interested in the singer, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said she didn’t even know who Harry Styles was until he was intimate with ‘Real Housewives’ producer Cohen.

Cohen has always been open about his sexuality.

In a 2019 interview with Oprah Winfrey’s magazine, he revealed he realised he was gay in the men’s locker room at his father’s tennis club when he was “around 12 or 13. I was devastated,” he said.

“It was the early ’80s and there were no gay people on TV, no gay role models. I wasn’t hopeful about my future,” he recalled.

“My friends were all constantly saying ‘fag’, and they said it on TV all the time – it was in the vernacular, and it was not shocking. I would kind of shut down when I’d hear it; I just didn’t think my friends and family would accept me.”

Cohen has since become one of the most prominent producers and hosts in Hollywood. He welcomed son Benjamin via surrogate in 2019.

“Being single is OK,” he recently said, adding that people might find him “a lot to handle.”

He explained: “You’re not only dating me, but you’re gonna date – you know, my son’s in the picture.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ sexuality has been a topic of discussions among fans for a long time.

Since launching his solo career, he has been wearing feminine outfits. Still, Styles refused to define his sexuality.

However, the singer, who’s currently linked to Olivia Wilde, denied suggestions he wore such dresses just to make himself look edgier.

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No,” he insisted.

