Ed Sheeran’s touring income has seen a massive dip during the lockdown. Previously, the singer had the highest-grossing tour of all time, with his Divide tour between 2017 to 2019 in his bag. The tour comprised 260 shows and earned him around $780 million after selling approx. 8.5 million tickets across six continents.

Before the lockdown, Sheeran announced that he will be taking a hiatus from singing on his Instagram. He had also said that he will be off from social media and enjoy his time reading, writing, and travelling.

Ed Sheeran returned from his long break and released several amazing songs and was even nominated for his new album. However, a new report is that the singer’s touring income has taken an astonishing nosedive during the lockdown. According to The Sun, the musician, who raked in around $93 million through gigs the year ending March 2020, has pocketed just $780.

A source close to the publication said, “Ed’s accounts for his company Hayagotatourboi Touring make for funny reading. He has absolutely raked it in from his tours, and in the past three years, the firm has made more than £250 million ($330 million). Ed made so much cash it worked out at him earning £192,000 ($254,011) a day. But now he’s taken a break he’s living a little more like us, with a daily income of £1.62 ($21.4),” while talking about the drop in Ed Sheeran’s tour income.

“Taking a break from music in 2019 and working on Equals is the reason the cash flow in the account has dropped down. Ed will go back out on the road next year with his + – = ÷ x tour, and given it will have been three years since his last tour, it’s likely he’ll make even more cash than before,” the insider added.

Ed Sheeran also welcomed his daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020 with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

