Spider-Man: No Wa Home is scripting a winning tale at the box office. The film was expected to bring in at least 10-12 crores on Monday, given the kind of super strong weekend that it had enjoyed. Well, it did even better as 12.75 crores* came in. The film has been doing better than expected from the very first day of release and now the trend is continuing on the weekdays as well.

The Marvel film has collected 121.12 crores* already and with similar footfalls right through the weekdays, it should go past the 150 crores milestone in really quickly time. Though it won’t happen during its first 7 days of release, the extended week should definitely throw these numbers.

From there, the film has a real good shot at entering the 200 Crore Club and that would make it the first ever release in 2021 to achieve this feat since Sooryavanshi is missing that by just a whisker.

Thankfully, ‘achche din’ are here again at the box office as this one has emerged as a true biggie and Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) has also brought back single screens to life in many parts of the country. One just hopes that the momentum continues with ‘83 and Jersey as well before the close of year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

