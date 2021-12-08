Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of the film series, is right around the corner to hit the big screens and the fans are excited to see Neo and Trinity back in action. The second trailer of the movie was just released, and from what is shown, it is clear that it will draw heavily on the events from the 1999 original.

Along with Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many more actors are going to appear in the movie. Though there has been a steady excitement around the film, the domestic box office projections are a surprise.

The Matrix Resurrections will be releasing right before Christmas, but not on the usual Fridays. This is somewhat an unusual start for the film and can be one of the many reasons behind the box office predictions. According to Box Office Pro, Keanu Reeves’ film is projecting a three-day opening of only between $35 and $50 million, since the movie’s first three days will be during the week rather than a weekend.

However, at the same time, the report also states that The Matrix Resurrections will only see a total domestic gross of between $95 and $135 million. The Keanu Reeves starrer will also be competing with a big contestant, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently projected to bring in between $520 million to $690 million. It is also important to keep in mind that the residues of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the number of moviegoers.

Another reason why the predictions of the movie are so low is that it is getting a hybrid release. Many fans might stream it online on HBO Max rather than watch it in theatres.

These box office projections are far from final, and as the promotions of the Keanu Reeves starrer continue, the numbers will most likely increase. The Matrix Resurrections is helmed by Lana Wachowski.

