Tom Holland is a big fan of previous iterations of the Spider-Man and revealed his favourite scenes from the past Spidey movies, where Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield took up the role of the wall-crawling superhero. The actor has been making the news a lot lately, as his third standalone film as the Marvel superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring Zendaya, is about to hit the screens.

The film is a defining point in the MCU timeline and will see several villains like the Green Goblin, Dr. Otto Octavius, Electro, and Sandman. On top of that, Tom Hardy’s Venom and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also be seen in the film.

Now, Tom Holland has shared the scenes he liked the most from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies. While speaking to Jake’s Take, Holland talked about his favourite things from the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies and which details he wished he could bring to his own interpretation of the hero. The actor also said that Garfield and Maguire’s versions are totally different.

While talking about Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland said, “I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get.”

While talking about Andrew Garfield, Holland said, “I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker’s life was really interesting and really fun.”

For the unversed, rumours Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire being part of Spider-Man: No Way Home have been making rounds for a while. Fans will just have to wait and see if the former Spidey superheroes join Tom Holland in the film or not.

