BTS boys have finally emerged on Instagram with their personal accounts. Yes, it is true, on Monday all 7 members of the boy band created their very own Instagram account, and within a few hours gained millions of followers. Apart from that the boys also had their share of unique yet tricky experiences on the social media platform. Let’s check it out.

After creating their personal accounts on Monday, the boys uploaded posts on their accounts which also received a huge amount of likes.

Well from BTS, Suga’s account saw something unusual. On Tuesday, the Korean pop singer accidentally deleted his post on Instagram and later replaced it with a blank red post. The post that was deleted was a picture of tress on the road. While replacing it with a red box, Suga captioned it by saying, “Instagram is really hard.” V commented on the post and advised Suga to listen to a Youtube lecture, claiming it’s convenient that way.

Moments before this incident took place it was noticed that V had accidentally followed BLACKPINK’s Jennie on Instagram. It took a while for the singer to explain that it was an accident. He wrote saying, “Recommendations by Instagram. Is there a way to get rid of this? It is a scary app.”

For the unversed, BigHit recently announced that the boy band will be taking a short break and will have their holiday plans with their respective families. This would be their second period of rest after the first one that happened in 2019.

Talking about the band, BTS had a long and successful 2020 and 2021 as even during the difficult times of COVID-19 the band stayed active to engage with their fans. Not to forget their stunning performance at the Grammy Awards in 2020 that left everyone stunned. The group also had received their first Grammy nomination for the track Dynamite.

In 2021, the group broke their own record on the Billboard Hot 100 with their summertime song Butter. Currently, the band has broken a total of 23 records making BTS the most successful and loved K-pop band.

