BTS has lately been on a roll with multiple live concerts and award wins. The seven members recently announced that they are going on a break and looks like they have decided to treat the fans with little something before taking a leave of absence. All members made their Instagram debut together, leaving the ARMY extremely surprised.

The Bangtan Boys had been performing live for four days at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, before announcing that they are going on an extended period of rest. The concert was a major hit as the tickets were sold out within minutes and numerous international artists also graced the event with their presence. Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion made a special appearance while Halsey was spotted enjoying the concert from the VIP box.

In the most recent development, BTS members joined Instagram on Monday and instantly took the social media platform by storm. Fans were quick to hit the follow button, making their followers multiply within minutes. All the seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, crossed the 7 million mark within just a few hours of their debut. They have also been keeping the fans entertained by dropping hilarious comments on each other’s posts.

Their managing company, BiHit Music, recently announced that the BTS boys have decided to go on a break for the first time since 2019. “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a “new chapter.” They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans”, the statement said.

