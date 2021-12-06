December just got a little merrier! The biggest fantasy fiction franchise, Harry Potter, is reuniting its alumni to join them on the show, Return To Hogwarts. The trio- Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, have gotten their letters to board the reunion and return to the magical world on HBO Max show. Want to know who else is invited? Then keep reading!

Today, HBO Max dropped the teaser of Return To Hogwarts, and fans could not hold their excitement. The show marks the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise that started in 2001,with the first film Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone.

The series ended in 2011, and fans cannot wait for the reunion show by HBO Max, which will be released on New Year’s Day.

Posting the news on HBO Max’ Instagram handle, it shared the caption, “The invitation you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day.”

In the teaser, we saw one of the cast members holding the Daily Prophet with the headlines- “Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni.” We also get to see glimpses of other cast members getting the coveted invitation and being surprised with the same.

Matthew Lewis and Robbie Coltrane, who played Neville Longbottom and Hagrid, are the first actors we see receiving the invitation. We also get a momentary glimpse of actor Mark Williams, who essays the role of Arthur Weasley, getting out of the Hogwarts Express with a joyful look.

Of course, who will not be joyful about returning to Hogwarts!

The teaser confirms that the main stars of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, will appear in the show along with Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch; who played prominent and pivotal roles in the series.

The news comes a month after Emma Watson’s tribute to the Harry Potter Series, “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favourite fictional character of all time,” she wrote on Instagram. “I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know.

Well, with his heartwarming message and the teaser dropped today, fans cannot wait for the release of the show,

Are you also excited! Tell us in comment below

