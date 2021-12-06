Jennifer Lawrence has always been a fashion icon with her bold and stylish choice of outfits. If you are a fan of the actor, it is hard to miss her iconic red carpet looks with classy red gowns and trendy pantsuits. In her latest public appearance, Lawrence was spotted showing off her baby bump in a glamorous evening gown and we are loving every part of it.

JLaw has lately been promoting her upcoming sci-fi comedy film, Don’t Look Up, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 10, 2021. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role and has been directed by Hustlers fame Adam McKay. The plot of Don’t Look Up revolves around a pair of scientists who are convinced that an approaching comet is a major threat to mankind.

Jennifer Lawrence showcased her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet on Sunday. The actor was seen attending the Don’t Look Up premiere in a stunning retro Broadway-style evening gown, which instantly made heads turn. The straight-cut dress had a shimmery fringe lace pattern with long cape sleeves. The high boat-shaped neckline and semi-A-line pattern also added an elegant touch to the stunning dress.

Jennifer Lawrence kept her makeup simple, letting the Dior gown speak for itself. She opted for a glossy pink lipstick and light shimmery eyes which was complemented by her pregnancy glow. In accessories, Jennifer was seen wearing a simple pair of stud earrings, adding a dash of style to the look. Her hair was tied in a low bun with a few loose strands hanging around. Have a look at Jennifer Lawrence’s Don’t Look Up premiere outfit here.

What do you guys think of #JenniferLawrence first pregnancy red carpet look? pic.twitter.com/44LpyueMCx — Chiuty (@ChiutyChiuty) December 6, 2021

For the unversed, Jennifer Lawrence got married to artist Cooke Maroney in October 2019 after being in a relationship for over a year. A previous report by People magazine suggested that she wanted to start a family for a long time and is now extremely elated about becoming a mother.

