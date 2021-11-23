Being a celebrity has its own pros and cons. And in the age of social media, there are more cons than pros especially when you are an international celebrity. Back in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence’s private pictures were leaked without her consent on the internet. In the latest interview, the Joy actress opened up on the trauma of her n*de pics leak. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It’s been seven years since her private pictures were leaked but she’s still living the repercussions of the same.

Jennifer Lawrence is the cover star of Vanity Fair for the month of December and has spoken about a lot of things including her famous n*de pics leak controversy back in 2014. “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence continued and said, “Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

Back in 2014, hackers got access to Lawrence’s iCloud and accessed her personal information including her private pictures too. Along with the Joy actress, Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and Kate Upton were also the victims of the same hacking group.

Later in the same year, in a conversation with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old actress said, “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence still living with the trauma of her n*de pics leak from 2014? Tell us in the space below.

