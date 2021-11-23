Andrew Garfield recently said that he won’t ever take up the role of Joker in The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. Even though the reason behind it was that the actor believes he can’t fill in the shoes of Heath Ledger, there was once a time when Garfield and Pattinson were in an unexpected feud.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, The Amazing Spider-Man actor and Pattinson were close friends ever since they started acting. There are also reports of the spidey actor claiming to never have a fallout over the Twilight actor, especially over a role, as both of them are good friends.

Advertisement

However, something somewhere went wrong, as way back in 2012, it was reported that Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson couldn’t stand each other. A source told US Weekly that “The truth is, Andrew, can’t stand Rob” and that “Andrew hates that they’re put in the same category because they’re both English and around the same age.”

The report also stated that the sour sentiment was mutual as there were rumours of Robert Pattinson ignoring Andrew Garfield during a wedding back then. “They don’t enjoy hanging out,” added the source and continued by saying that “Andrew considers himself a ‘serious actor’ and sees Rob as the equivalent of a cheesy boy bander because of Twilight. Both like intense parts and go after the same roles. They’re just naturally competitive.”

At the same time, years back, there were also reports of Garfield’s ex Shannon Woodward eyeing Pattinson. According to a report in a famous newspaper, a source said that Robert and the ‘Westworld’ actress were getting close. “She’s fancied him for years, but he’s always been dating Kristen when their paths crossed at social events,” the source added.

Could this be the reason behind their feud way back in 2012? Currently, there are rumours around Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to appear in Tom Holland’s upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Robert Pattinson will next appear in Matt Reeves’ directorial, The Batman.

Must Read: Camila Cabello Reveals The Reason Behind Her Shocking Split With Shawn Mendes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube