Camila Cabello has opened up about the reason behind her split with Shawn Mendes after two years of relationship. For the unaware, one of the cutest celebrity couples, ‘Shawmila’, called it quits and took to their social media to convey the message to their fans. Recently, the actress also shared her post-breakup change to her hair, which is now coloured mint.

The ‘Senorita‘ singer posted a selfie on her Instagram in which she looked absolutely chic with her new mint coloured hair, silver eyes and clothes, with a hint of purple, giving her the perfect metallic look. While Cabello has cleaned up alright, she also recently spilled her feelings.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Camila Cabello said, “Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigour with which I started working, there was just no time off,” after her split with Shawn Mendes. “I was barely home. I didn’t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn’t even a meltdown because I would just work through it,” she added.

Check out Camila Cabello’s new hair:

Camila Cabello added, “I was just exhausted in every way, and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would’ve just been like, ‘Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.’ But I didn’t. COVID stepped in, and kind of did it for me.”

The former Fifth Harmony member said that the buildup of anxiety had a negative effect on her relationship with Shawn Mendes. “I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there,” she said.

Camila Cabello continued, “And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.” As per one report, it was Shawn Mendes who initiated the conversation to end his relationship with the singer.

