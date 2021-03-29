Shawn Mendes Gets His Mercedes-Benz G Robbed?

Last week saw big breaking news as thieves break into the Los Angeles house where Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stays together. Earlier, it was learnt that the house burglars didn’t take away anything worthy, but now, a different story is coming to lights.

Advertisement

Reportedly, thieves broke the glass window to enter Shawn’s LA property. Luckily, both Shawn and his girlfriend, Camila, were present inside the house, hence thieves had to leave empty-handed. But wait, that’s one half of the story. Another half states that the Senorita hitmaker has been robbed for one of his expensive and luxurious four-wheeler vehicles.

Advertisement

As per TMZ, Shawn Mendes has been robbed for his SUV, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The investigation regarding the same is in full force. No arrests have been reported yet.

Speaking of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the lovebirds, who officially started dating in July 2019, had first met in 2014. Talking about the next step in their relationship, a tabloid revealed that the duo engagement would take place in a matter of time and a wedding soon after. The speculations were in the air during the month of January 2021.

According to a report in this week’s National Enquirer, Camila and Shawn may take their relationship forward and get engaged in 2021. Sources revealed to the outlet that there’s “nothing holdin’ them back” from not only getting engaged but walking down the aisle too.

The couple spent the holidays together, where Shawn Mendes took Camila Cabello to his place and introduced her to his family. Talking about this, a source said, “Their relationship is more serious than ever.” The insider further added, “It looks like an engagement is in the cards for the new year!”

Must Read: Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Throwback & The Hourglass Figure Are Bound To Rise Mercury!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube