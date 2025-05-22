The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah confront Xander. On the other hand, Alex and Brady feared the worst about the violent reality of Xander and Philip’s equation. Meanwhile, Stephanie gently warned Cat. Having previously dated Chadn, she knows how hung up he is over Abigail.

And last but not least, Paulina surprised Chanel and Johnny. Now that they have reconciled, she wants to elevate their happiness. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 22, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Holly helping Doug. He is trying to get his life back together after getting kicked out by Julie for stealing the family necklace. He has gotten a new place to live and a new job. Holly has been there for him through it all. What other help does she have to offer him?

Will Doug tell Holly about his run-in with Julie? Will he share how he tried to apologize, but she was not having any of it? Is this what Holly will try to help him with? Getting his equation with Julie fixed? On the other hand, Gabi and Marlena celebrate Ari’s birthday. Arianna just returned home.

And just in time for her birthday. Gabi is delighted to have her daughter back and to have the chance to celebrate her special day at home. Even though Gabi wanted to celebrate and throw a big party, Ari told her she didn’t want anything too massive or celebratory. Will she listen to her wish?

When Gabi and Marlena celebrate Arianna’s birthday, will it be happy and lowkey? Or did Gabi throw a big celebration despite her wishes? On the other hand, Steve and Shawn call for backup. The two have been actively trying to find the miracle drug to save Bo’s life, which is currently in danger.

They broke into the lab to steal the drug but were surprised when they found out somebody had already gotten there first. Now, they have more than just the cure to figure out together. And it’s not an easy task, so it makes sense they are calling for backup. But who could it be?

Who do Shawn and Steve trust to help them in such a crucial situation? And will that person come through? Will they be able to find the cure and save Bo before time actually runs out? Or will they be too late to save him? Stay tuned for more details about the storylines and the soap’s characters.

