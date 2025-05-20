The previous episode on Days of our Lives saw Stephanie asking Alex to stand down about his want to see her novel get published and become a potential bestseller. On the other hand, Shawn and Steve searched for the cure to save Bo. Elsewhere, Maggie questioned Xander about his plans.

And lastly, Kate found Philip lying beaten up after his violent encounter with Xander. There’s plenty of drama and family reunions on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 20, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock for it.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 20, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Ari Horton arriving in Salem. She is back after a while, and it’s time for her to reunite with her mother, Gabi. Ari called her mother and told her she was coming back home to Salem, and Gabi was more than happy to hear that. After all, it has been a while since they met.

Gabi is excited to reunite with her daughter and cannot wait for her to land back home, but she was surprised when Arianna asked her for cash for the flight ticket. She expected Will and Sonny to have already taken care of that, and even though Arianna brushed off Gabi’s concerns, is there more?

What could be the reason behind her return to Salem? Up next, Gabi and JJ renew an argument. Ari’s return isn’t the only thing keeping her busy at the moment, with her romance with JJ fractured after his recent accusations against her. Is this another argument of theirs about the same EJ situation?

Will JJ apologize and fix things with the woman he loves, or will things only get worse for the two of them? On the other hand, Javi vents to Leo. What could this be about? Will he be able to offer him some advice or a shoulder to cry on? How will the couple navigate this new situation plaguing Javi?

When EJ asks Paulina for help, how will she respond? Could this be about his plans to buy the Salem University Hospital? Does EJ need assistance with that? Will she help him out or leave him stranded? What will this mean for the war set to happen between EJ and Xander, who want the hospital?

Lastly, Shawn opens up to Belle. The two might have broken up, but they still care for one another. Since Shawn’s father Bo is dying and he is trying to find the miracle cure to save him, he surely needs a breather and someone who can help him navigate this situation calmly.

