Before the highly anticipated Survivor Season 48 finale began, host Jeff Probst warned, “It was inevitable there would be blood… and it will be personal, because it is (via Deadline).” And the finale definitely lived up to the hype! Kyle Fraser outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted to become the Sole Survivor of Season 48, winning the $1 million prize with a dominant 5-2-1 jury vote.

The grand finale saw him facing off against Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson in a showdown that was as cutthroat as it was compelling. But fans witnessed a rocky, fiery ride before Kyle sealed the deal.

Who Were The Final Five Of Survivor Season 48 Finale?

The final five of Survivor 48 Finale were: Kyle, Eva, Joe, Mitch Guerra, and Kamilla Karthigesu. The participants kicked things off with back-to-back immunity challenges. Kamilla snatched the first one after a comeback-from-behind puzzle finish, while Eva shielded herself at tribal council with a hidden idol. Mitch got snuffed and sent off as the seventh jury member when the votes rolled in.

Then came the last immunity round. Kyle crushed it, claiming the all-important necklace and a guaranteed seat in the final three. He chose to take Joe with him, leaving Kamilla and Eva to fight it out, literally in a fire-making battle. Kamilla, known for playing the long game with sharp strategy and a poker face, stumbled when it counted most. Eva, the first openly autistic contestant on the show, struck a flame that held, earning her spot beside Kyle and Joe in the final vote.

What Happened After The Final Three Of Survivor Season 48 Were Chosen?

After the top five battled it out, the final three were set: Kyle, Joe, and Eva. Eight jury members, including Kamilla, cast their votes. Kyle picked up five, Eva got two, and Joe landed one. Notably, all three finalists received votes, a rare finale twist Probst didn’t let slide.

Kamilla’s near-win was a highlight of the season. From orchestrating blindsides to flipping alliances midseason, she turned heads with her gameplay. Even in her exit, she showed heart, encouraging Eva during the fire challenge despite being on the chopping block herself. Her fourth-place finish might sting, but online fans already call her a future All-Star.

As for Kyle, the crown fits. From physical dominance to social savvy, he knew exactly when to strike and when to blend in. With the torch snuffed on Survivor Season 48, he walks away a millionaire and a name likely to echo in Survivor lore for seasons to come.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Voice Season 27 Winner Revealed! Did Team Bublé Just Make History Again?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News