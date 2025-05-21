Netflix’s latest documentary drop has turned heads and drawn crowds. After weeks of frustration surrounding its delay, the release of American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden on May 14, 2025, has not only settled the noise but managed to spark a wave of acclaim across social media.

The three-part miniseries, originally expected in March, quietly vanished from the release calendar, leaving eager viewers wondering what happened. The date came and went, sparking speculation and disappointment, especially among those tracking its arrival.

Some linked the delay to sensitive timing, as it had landed near Ramadan and coincided with bin Laden’s birthday. However, Netflix never provided an explanation, and many subscribers were quick to express their discontent. Fortunately, that moment has now faded into the background.

The series walks through the story of bin Laden’s pursuit and takedown. Episode one lays out the immediate fallout of the 9/11 attacks and the rapid emergency response that followed. Episode two then traces the years of investigation and intelligence-gathering, highlighting the struggle and missteps along the way. The final part centers on the night of the raid in Abbottabad, where years of searching ended in a dramatic operation.

The documentary, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, joins the growing American Manhunt series, which has previously covered high-profile cases like O.J. Simpson and the Boston Marathon bombing. The bin Laden chapter, however, has clearly struck a particular nerve because of the global scale and the legacy still unfolding from the event.

The series, since its release on May 14, has caught fire among viewers. Reactions have poured in from across platforms, calling the show gripping and for many, an instant favorite. “Didn’t have it in me to watch basketball tonight so we watched American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden on Netflix. 10/10 would recommend,” one fan wrote on X. Another added, “American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden on Netflix is an absolute must watch. Top tier content”

A third penned, “Just watched American Manhunt Osama bin Laden, one of the best documentaries I’ve watched in a while, shows you how hard the CIA really worked to kill this piece of sh*t! What a documentary man!!”

Another echoed, “American Manhunt Osama Bin Laden fire as f**k man. Netflix be doing these docs right!”

All three episodes of the docuseries are streaming now on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below:

