Netflix’s latest sleeper hit didn’t arrive with a loud bang, and luckily, it didn’t need one. It crept up the ranks quietly, and now viewers around the world are hooked.

The series in question is The Glass Dome, a Swedish crime drama that landed on the platform in mid-April and quickly climbed into the non-English top 10.

Six Episodes and Millions Hooked

The series consists of six episodes with a reported watchtime of 73 million hours, as per Unilad. That’s no small feat, especially for a show tucked beneath the radar of the usual hype cycle. Besides, it’s not English and it wasn’t trending before it dropped, and still, it pulled viewers in.

This Nordic mini-series spins a chilling thread through a small Swedish town where a young girl’s case draws in a criminologist and her former police chief partner. For the lead, it’s more than another case as this is the same town where she was once held captive. That past, tangled with the present, gives the story its uneasy pulse.

Critics Are Impressed But Viewers Are Split

The critics gave it a nod of approval. Rotten Tomatoes shows a solid 88 percent from them, though regular viewers haven’t been as generous, landing the audience score at 59. Still, it hasn’t slowed the buzz.

Randy Myers of San Jose Mercury News said, “Although it tags a few familiar bases — an unreliable main character who’s overmedicating, a less than bereaved husband — it’s always engrossing even when the actions of the characters get more and more infuriating.”

Samuel R. Murrian of Collider penned, “This enterprise certainly gets the job done as a whodunit, but it’s more tantalizing as a character study; it’s at its most gripping when we’re in Lejla’s head.”

The reception has also been loud in some corners of social media. One wrote on X, “This Nordic Noir series was absolutely mind blowing!! Please Watch the glass dome on Netflix!”

Embed- https://x.com/pamPBUH/status/1914713813368135971

Another commented, “If you’re a fan of the crime genre (esp serial killer psycho types) check out “The Glass Dome” on Netflix!” A third said, “Just binged Glaskupan (The Glass Dome) on Netflix and wow, this Nordic thriller had me on edge! Perfect mix of suspense and mystery, after true detective, Mind Hunter, The chestnut man, This one got me. 7/10, Highly recommend!”

If you're a fan of the crime genre (esp serial killer psycho types) check out "The Glass Dome" on Netflix! (Standard trigger warnings apply 🥲) pic.twitter.com/6cWwUr3lGi — P®|¥∆⁷ (@priyav012) April 24, 2025

Just binged Glaskupan (The Glass Dome) on Netflix and wow, this Nordic thriller had me on edge! Perfect mix of suspense and mystery, after true detective, Mind Hunter, The chestnut man, This one got me.

7/10, Highly recommend! 🕵️‍♀️#Glaskupan #ThrillerVibes pic.twitter.com/Pc41BCrsiA — Perennially Abandoned (@secure_sdwan) April 26, 2025

The Glass Dome is streaming now on Netflix.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah Confronts Xander, Alex & Brady Fear The Worst, While Paulina Gives A Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News