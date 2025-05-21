The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw Ari Horton arrive in Salem. Gabi and JJ renewed an argument, while Javi vented to Leo. Elsewhere, EJ asked Paulina for help regarding his plans. Lastly, Shawn opened up to Belle about his recent emotional turmoil.

There are plenty of exciting new scenes and dramatic moments on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 21, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 21, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Sarah confronting Xander. The former is well aware of the latter’s anger issues and intent to get physical. This is exactly why she kept the forged letter a secret. Sarah knew Xander would get violent with Philip if he knew. Well, her husband has done exactly that.

Xander might not have come to blows after finding out the truth about the letter, but when he discovered that Philip hopes to steal the miracle drug, he had enough of his brother and his antics to get nosy and destroy his plans. After Xander punched Philip to his heart’s content, Kate found him.

He was admitted to the hospital, and Kate is furious. Sarah is scared to find out that her husband was the one who caused Philip’s beat-up condition. When she confronts Xander, how will he respond? Is he going to confess to her or lie his way around? Especially with the police coming his way, too.

Up next on Days of Our Lives, Alex and Brady fear the worst. Is this about the Xander and Philip fiasco? Are they worried about his health and whether Xander was involved in this? Meanwhile, Stephanie gently warns Cat. The two get along well, and this is why Stephanie is taking it upon herself to tell Cat to be careful.

She knows Cat has feelings for Chad, and since Stephanie has previously dated him, she has some advice. When she warns her not to get too deep, considering he is still not over Abigail, will Cat take the suggestion? Or will she remain stubborn and push Chad to a place that might hurt their chances?

Lastly, Paulina surprises Chanel and Johnny. The latter two had a hard couple of days with the adoption drama and Johnny’s state after finding out about EJ’s past. But now they have reconciled, and Paulina could not be happier for them. Is that why she has planned a big surprise for them? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

