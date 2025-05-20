After eight long seasons, SWAT bid goodbye, breaking the hearts of many fans of the action drama series. But while one door has closed, another has opened. Sony has officially announced that SWAT is getting a spinoff titled SWAT Exiles, and Shemar Moore will be back to lead the new SWAT squad.

SWAT may have wrapped up in May after premiering in November 2017 with its first season, but the ride will go on with the new spinoff, which is in the works. The CBS series became a beloved show in its almost decade-long history. Here’s everything we know about the exciting spinoff so far.

SWAT Exiles: Everything We Know About Shemar Moore Spinoff

Sony has officially announced SWAT Exiles, the spinoff series centered on Shemar’s iconic character Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Jason Ning will serve as showrunner. As of now, Shemar is the only confirmed cast member.

According to the official synopsis, “After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Hondo is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits.” It goes on to say that “Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city.”

The goal is to save “the program that made him who he is.” Prior to the SWAT series finale, Shemar made a post on his Instagram expressing his gratitude for the love the fans paired on him and the show over the years. “Thank you for riding with us and tuning in for 8 YEARS!!!!!” he stated.

“It’s been one beautiful, thrilling, and amazing ride! You guys allowed us to bring these characters to life for eight incredible seasons! We can’t thank you enough! Much love to each of you,” he signed off. The good news came soon after, when it was revealed that SWAT was getting a spinoff series.

The caption of the post said, “You heard it here first, Hondo’s not done yet. Be on the lookout for SWAT EXILES – he’s back not just to lead, but to rebuild. New recruits. No second chances.” In the press release, Shemar called his long but quite tough journey on SWAT “epic and memorable.”

He added, “We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide. I am excited for this next generation and iteration of SWAT.” The executives also shared their excitement about starting a new chapter of the very popular franchise.

